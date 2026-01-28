UP leaders mourn Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

"The tragic plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, resulting in the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other members, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My humble tribute to them," Adityanath posted on X, extending condolences to the bereaved family members.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed virtuous souls attain eternal peace and the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also called the incident "extremely tragic" and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"May God grant his soul peace," Yadav said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called Pawar one of the stalwarts of Maharashtra politics from the Nationalist Congress Party and said his death in a plane crash is "extremely heartbreaking." "My deepest condolences to his family and the members of his party. May nature grant them all the strength to bear this sorrow," she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed when an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others was trying to make an emergency landing near Baramati, they said.

The aircraft had taken off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and disappeared from the radar around 8.45 am, according to Flight Radar data.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state, they added.