UP leaders pay tribute to Ashok Singhal on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders paid tributes to Ashok Singhal, former international president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath said, "On the birth anniversary of revered Ashok Singhal, a supreme devotee of Lord Ram and a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, I offer my humble homage." "Your life, dedicated to the protection of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and Indian culture, serves as an inspiration for us all," he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his message on X, described Singhal as a "Ram seeker, ascetic, and a passionate speaker of Hindutva," whose dedication and vision are now reflected in the stones of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Terming him a "great leader" Maurya said, "You will be remembered for ages for your fight to protect Hindu culture, ideals, and symbols." Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also shared his tribute on X, saying Singhal "dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation and the upliftment of society." Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, paid homage to Singhal on X as well, calling him a "pioneer of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the emperor of Hindu hearts, and former international president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad." He emphasised that Singhal's extraordinary and unparalleled contribution to the nation will remain unforgettable.

Ashok Singhal, who served as the international president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad for a long time, was born on September 27, 1926 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh and passed away on November 17, 2015 in Gurugram, Haryana. He was a prominent leader in the Ram temple movement.