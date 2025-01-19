UP leaders pay tributes to Maharana Pratap on his death anniversary

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders paid tributes to Mewar king Maharana Pratap on his death anniversary on Sunday, saying his unwavering dedication to the motherland is an inspiration for all.

Maharana Pratap was the 13th king of the Sisodia dynasty of Mewar in Rajasthan. He was born in Rajasthan on May 9, 1540, and died on January 19, 1597.

In a post on X in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Humble tributes to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap ji, a symbol of great valour and self-respect, on his death anniversary. His indomitable courage and unwavering dedication to the motherland will always inspire us." Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh also paid homage to Maharana Pratap.

"Heartfelt tributes to Maharana Pratap ji, the brave son of India, great warrior and symbol of amazing courage and valour on his death anniversary," Yadav wrote on X.

Chaudhary said, "Tributes to the bravest of the brave, the epitome of valour, the brave son of Mother India and the unique warrior Maharana Pratap on his death anniversary."