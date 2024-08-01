UP legislative assembly adjourned sine die

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The monsoon session of UP legislative assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

"The Second Session of the year 2024 of the Uttar Pradesh Eighteenth Legislative Assembly, which commenced from 29th July, 2024 was adjourned sine die at the close of its sitting on 01 August, 2024," a press statement issued by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Principal Secretary, Legislative Assembly, read.

This was the first session of the UP assembly following the recent Lok Sabha elections. PTI CDN HIG HIG