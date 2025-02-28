UP Legislative Council expresses gratitude to PM Modi, CM Yogi for 'successful' Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the "successful organisation" of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

BJP member Vijay Bahadur Pathak presented a proposal in the House, stating, "This Council extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi for his able guidance and to Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his strong leadership in organizing the Maha Kumbh, where over 66 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Triveni." Pathak further said the Council formally acknowledged the efforts of both leaders in ensuring the grand event's success.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday likened the massive Maha Kumbh congregation to the newly awakened consciousness of a nation breathing freely after breaking the shackles of a mindset steeped in centuries-old slavery.

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded. The 'mahayajna' of unity has concluded," PM Modi wrote in a blog, a day after the 45-day religious exercise concluded, and said the country has to now march together with a similar spirit of self-confidence and unity to fulfil the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The prime minister said more devotees than anyone could imagine took the holy dip in Sangam, asserting that India is now forging ahead with a new energy and this points to a turn of era which will write India's new future.

He offered an apology to "Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, Mother Saraswati" as well as the people, who he said are a form of God to him, for any shortcoming in the services rendered.

PM Modi noted that making arrangement for an event unfolding at such an enormous scale was not an easy task. Pilgrims almost double the US population participated in the Maha Kumbh, he added.

The administration had made its estimate based on the experience of previous Kumbhs, he said, noting that the real numbers turned out to be more than imagined.

At least 30 devotees died on January 29 during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which drew devotees in huge numbers from across the country and abroad.

The Uttar Pradesh government said over 66 crore people visited the sacred site in Prayagraj since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a special Rs 10,000 bonus and the 'Maha Kumbh Seva Medal' for 75,000 police personnel who served during the "historic gathering", Chief Minister Adityanath said on Thursday.

The personnel will also receive a one-week phased leave as a token of appreciation for their efforts in managing the grand religious event, he said.

Speaking at a special event at the Ganga Mandapam in Prayagraj on Thursday, Adityanath praised the police force's patience and discipline, acknowledging the challenging crowd management during the 45-day pilgrimage.

"Our personnel were even pushed by people at times but they displayed remarkable resilience and patience," he said.

Describing the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest and most historic gathering, Adityanath credited its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and the collective efforts of the security personnel.

He highlighted how the event seamlessly blended faith and economy, drawing 66.3 crore devotees and contributing significantly to Uttar Pradesh's economy.

"This was not just an event of faith; it was an economic phenomenon. The state government invested Rs 7,500 crore in Prayagraj's infrastructure, and in return, the economy saw an unprecedented boost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore," the chief minister said.