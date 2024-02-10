UP legislators to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple tomorrow, Akhilesh declines invitation

Lucknow/Ayodhya, Feb 10 (PTI) Several members of both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya even as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declined the invitation.

During a discussion on the budget in the House on Saturday, the speaker said to Yadav, "You come with us to Ayodhya tomorrow." To this, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said: "We will go only when Lord Shri Ram calls us." With the exception of SP leaders, most legislators have given their consent to go to Ayodhya. Even Rajpal Balyan, leader of the legislature party of SP's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, has said that most of the party's MLAs will go to Ayodhya.

Members of both Houses of the legislature have been invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to offer prayers before Ram Lalla in the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Mahana said that all legislators will go to Ayodhya on Sunday morning on buses.

An official statement said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya airport directly on Sunday. After this, he and his cabinet ministers will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla.

Ten luxury buses carrying cabinet ministers and members of the legislature will leave for Ayodhya from 8 am in the morning. Arrangements have been made for the visit by Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh. ‘Ram Dhun’ will be played in the buses during the journey. PTI CDN SKY SKY