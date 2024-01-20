UP legislature to begin next session on Feb 2

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence its next session on February 2, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will address both the houses -- legislative assembly and legislative council -- together in the Assembly Pavilion on first day of the session.

In a statement, Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, said the governor has summoned the 18th Assembly of Uttar Pradesh for its first session of 2024.

Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh said the session of the House will begin on February 2.

Both the officials said that on February 2 at 11 am, the governor will address all the members of both the Houses together in the Assembly Pavilion.