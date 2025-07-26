UP legislature's Monsoon session to begin on August 11: Notification

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) The Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin on August 11, according to an official notification.

The session, summoned by Governor Anandiben Patel, is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, here, officials said.

The notification was released by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Principal Secretary of the Vidhan Sabha, and Rajesh Singh, Principal Secretary of the Vidhan Parishad.

The last session was held from February 18 to March 5, 2025. PTI CDN RT RT RT RT