UP Legislature's winter session to begin on Dec 19

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, comprising the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, will begin on December 19, officials said on Friday.

The proposal approved by the state cabinet earlier this week received the assent of Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday, following which, separate notifications were issued by the Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey and the Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh.

Officials said the detailed day-wise schedule of the session has not yet been released.

According to the notification, the Governor has convened both Houses at 11 am on Friday, December 19, for the third session of the year 2025. PTI AR KIS SHS SHS