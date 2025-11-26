UP: Lekhpal, BLO suspended for lapses in SIR exercise in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar has ordered the suspension of a lekhpal and a booth-level officer after finding serious lapses during an inspection of the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls here, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

During an inspection of the ongoing exercise in Lalganj assembly constituency on Tuesday, the District Election Officer (DEO) visited booths with the lowest progress.

At Booth Number 407 in Shahpur Primary School, he found that the work of Booth-Level Officer (BLO) Rafiullah, a shiksha mitra, was unsatisfactory.

Taking note of negligence in form distribution and digitisation by Rafiullah, the DEO ordered his suspension.

At Booth Number 385 at the primary school in Udhra Kuba, Lekhpal and Supervisor Vinod Kumar Yadav was found to have failed to provide accurate information and necessary support to BLO Indu Devi.

Similarly, at Booth No 383, BLO Preeti Singh Deepa did not receive required assistance from the same lekhpal, leading to delays and negligence in the revision exercise.

Taking note of these lapses, the DEO ordered suspension of Lekhpal Yadav's and directed disciplinary action against him.

The DEO also observed unsatisfactory conditions at Booth Numbers 361, 362 and 363.

He issued strict instructions to BLOs Anil Kumar, Prem Sheela Devi and Meera Prajapati to promptly collect forms and ensure timely digitisation.