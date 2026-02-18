UP: Lekhpal's daughter found dead in Gorakhpur lake; suicide suspected

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) The body of a 23-year-old woman, the daughter of a local revenue official, was found in Ramgarh Tal here on Wednesday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing, police said.

Passersby spotted the body floating in the water around 1.30 pm and alerted the police. A team reached to the spot and retrieved the body.

The deceased has been identified as Shraddha Tripathi, alias Nishu. She was the daughter of Sanjay Tripathi, a lekhpal (revenue officer) and a resident of Dibiya Dhobi Tola area.

According to the police, Shraddha left residence on Tuesday for some work but did not return. When she stopped answering phone calls, her family approached the Cantt police and lodged complaint. Despite a search, she could not be traced on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, her father arrived at the lakeside and identified the body.

Additional SP (City) Abhinav Tyagi said while prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Family members told police that Shraddha had been under mental stress for some time and was rarely allowed to go out alone.

