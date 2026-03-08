UP: Leopard captured in Dudhwa buffer zone

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A female leopard was captured in the south Nighasan forest range of the Dudhwa National Park's buffer zone, officials said on Sunday.

The leopard's movement was reported near Govindnagar Farm and Biharipurwa since Thursday, and it had killed a dog and some domestic pets on Friday, they said.

Keeping a close watch over its movements, buffer zone forest officials set cages near Biharipurwa and captured it on Friday night.

Nighasan Sub-Divisional Officer Manoj Tiwari told PTI that the leopard was successfully captured and was brought to the range headquarters for physical examination.

He added that the big cat was a female of four to five years and was fit to be released back into the forests, as it had caused no human casualties.