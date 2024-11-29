UP: Leopard carcass found in buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) The carcass of a female leopard was recovered from the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) buffer zone on Thursday, officials said.

The carcass was found in Sampurnanagar range forests by forest officials, they said.

The animal, estimated to be around three years old, had no visible signs of injury, they said.

According to the buffer zone authorities, the carcass has been sent for a forensic examination in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines to determine the exact cause of death.

Further investigations are underway.