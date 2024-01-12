UP: Leopard cub dies in attack by another animal in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Bahraich (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A leopard cub, injured possibly in a conflict with another animal in the Nishangarha range under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, died during treatment, an official said on Friday.

The sanctuary's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshankar said locals found the female cub lying injured in a field in Rampurva village adjacent to the Nishangarha range forest on January 7.

The village head informed the forest department about it and the cub was taken to the range office by the department officials for treatment, he said.

Shivshankar said talks were held to send the injured cub to Lucknow, Kanpur or Gorakhpur zoos for treatment. However, the treatment had to be continued in Bahraich itself due to the lack of space in any zoo in Uttar Pradesh, the DFO said.

He said the injured leopard died during treatment at the Nishangarha Range Office on Thursday. Prima facie, it appears that the cub got injured possibly in a conflict with another animal.

The forest department has initiated an investigation into the death of the cub.

According to officials, the number of tigers and leopards in Katarniaghat Wildlife Division has increased over the years. However, these very rare species of wildlife have also died due to conflict between animals in the last few years. PTI COR NAV KSS NB