UP: Leopard cub killed in hit-and-run on highway in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A leopard cub was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-730 in Pilibhit district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening under the Gajraula police station limits when the leopard cub, which reportedly strayed from the forest, was attempting to cross the highway.

The speeding vehicle coming from the Pilibhit side hit the animal and fled the spot, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bharat Kumar, who reached the spot with his team, said the carcass has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

According to forest officials, the impact was so severe that the cub died on the spot. Passersby, who noticed the carcass on the road, informed the police and the forest department.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from nearby shops, petrol pumps and roadside eateries to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Appropriate legal action will be taken against the driver under the Wildlife (Protection) Act once identified, police said.