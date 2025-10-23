UP: Leopard drags away woman collecting fodder in Bijnor forest

Bijnor (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Panic gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Thursday after a 20-year-old woman who went to collect fodder in a nearby forest was allegedly dragged away by a leopard, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, and a search operation has been launched, they said.

Forest Ranger Shashank Gupta said Vinod Devi, a resident of Nanheda village in the Nahataur area, reported that her daughter, Sakshi, was taken away by a leopard while she was collecting fodder in the fields.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Forest Department, Anshuman Mittal, said a search operation has been launched in the area using drone cameras.

"So far, no leopard pug marks or drag marks have been found at the spot," he said. PTI COR ABN RHL