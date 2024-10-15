UP: Leopard found dead in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A female leopard was found dead on Tuesday in the Haripur range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and is suspected that the animal died after a fight with a tiger, forest department officials said. A forest department patrolling team that found the leopard's body informed higher officials about it. They reached the spot and started an investigation, officials said.

The body of the leopard has been sent for the postmortem.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Manish Singh said, "In the preliminary investigation, tiger footprints were found, so it seems that she died in a fight with a tiger. Postmortem report will reveal more details." He said investigation revealed that there are many tiger footprints around the spot, and it is feared that the female leopard died in a fight with a tiger. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY