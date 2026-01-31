UP: Leopard found dead in sugarcane field near Pilibhit village, illness suspected cause

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A leopard's carcass was found in a sugarcane field under Sehramau North police station here on Saturday, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Khutar Social Forestry Ranger Manoj Kumar Srivastava and his team reached the spot near Srinagar Gauntia village and conducted a thorough inspection. The forest department took the carcass into custody and transported it to the range office.

Srivastava said preliminary investigation suggests the leopard had been ill for the past few days, and thus it was hiding in the sugarcane fields near human settlements.

He said the carcass has been sent for postmortem examination to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly and the exact cause of death will be known only after the report is received.

According to villagers, the leopard had been sighted at Patihan village and adjoining areas for the past three days. On Thursday night, the animal was seen entering a residential area in Netapur.

Based on information from villagers, the social forestry team was constantly monitoring the leopard, the ranger said, adding that the big cat died under suspicious circumstances on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, when villagers went to the sugarcane fields, they found the leopard carcass, he said.