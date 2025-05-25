UP: Leopard kills woman in Bahraich's Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary area

Bahraich (UP), May 25 (PTI) A woman died in a leopard attack in a village under Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Zahira (48) was sleeping on the open roof of her house in Ayodhyapurva village in Sujauli forest range when she was attacked by a leopard, Divisional Forest Officer B Shivshankar told PTI.

The village is located in the Sujauli forest range that falls under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

"The woman fell from the roof onto the field. Her two children were also sleeping with her. They struggled to save their mother from the leopard and made noise, due to which the leopard ran away towards the fields,” the DFO said, adding that the woman died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 has been given to the family of the deceased, he said. PTI COR CDN NB NB