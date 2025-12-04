UP: Life convict dies of throat cancer in Muzaffarnagar jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 70-year-old prisoner serving a life term in the district jail here has died of throat cancer, officials said on Thursday.

Jail Superintendent Abhishek Chaudhary said the inmate, Samay Deen, was taken to the district hospital after his health deteriorated on Wednesday evening, where doctors declared him dead.

"He was suffering from throat cancer and had been unwell for some time," Chaudhary said.

According to prison officials, Deen had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case on July 30, 2015.

He had been lodged in the district jail since 2019 along with his three sons Haron, Nasir and Alam, who were also awarded life imprisonment in the same case, they added.