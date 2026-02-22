UP: Life imprisonment for man for killing relative over property dispute

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A court here has convicted a 60-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering his brother's wife over a property dispute, officials said on Sunday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vishnu Chandra Vaish on Saturday held the accused, Parmod Kumar, guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC in the killing of Santosh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 on Kumar.

Kumar's wife was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Government counsel Ashish Tyagi said Santosh was murdered by her brother-in-law in a bid to grab property.

After the incident, the accused had lodged a complaint claiming that unidentified assailants had committed the murder.

During investigation, Kumar and his wife were found to be involved in the crime. They were arrested on January 1, 2012, from Kaserva Khurd village in Shamli district.