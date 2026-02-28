UP: Life-term convicts threaten Judge, complainant after verdict

Bijnor (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder allegedly threatened the presiding judge and the complainant in open court after the verdict was pronounced here, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant District Government Counsel Ajit Pawar said that on Thursday, Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Nijendra Kumar delivered the judgment in the May 19, 2024 murder case of Pukhraj in Mataura Durg village under Dhampur police station limits.

The convicts, Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan, were awarded life imprisonment for running over Pukhraj with a car. Soon after the sentence was pronounced, both men threatened the judge and the complainant, Anjali, with dire consequences, Pawar said.

According to the prosecution, Anjali is married to Jaideep's brother Pradeep and had accused her in-laws of harassing her for dowry which was being pursued in court by her father, Pukhraj.

Holding a grudge over the litigation, Jaideep, along with Pintu Chauhan, ran over Pukhraj with a car, killing him, the prosecution said.

Police said that though no complaint has been received regarding the matter, security measures have been tightened following the threats, officials added.