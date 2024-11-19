UP: Life term for man who raped Dalit girl, uploaded video online leading to her suicide

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 34-year-old man here has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for molesting a Dalit girl and then circulating a video of the act online, leading to the victim's suicide, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Special Judge (SC-ST Act) court Sanjay Mishra on Monday convicted Jalandhar Rai and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him, Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Phanindra Kumar Tripathi said.

According to prosecution, the incident took place on January 11, 2020 when Rai took the girl to an isolated place and molested her. He also made objectionable videos of the act and circulated it online, besides threatening to kill the girl.

Further, a few days later, the girl came to know about the videos after which she hanged herself to death from a tree outside the village, which falls in the Nichlaul police station area, the prosecution said.

The girl's father had filed a complaint after which a case was lodged against Rai under various sections of the erstwhile IPC, including 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation),306 (suicide abetment), 554 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), Tripathi said.

The police had also invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case, he said.

"Special Judge Sanjay Mishra convicted the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of the charges. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict," the ADGC said.

"Failure to pay the penalty would result in his sentence being increased for another one month as per the court order," he added.