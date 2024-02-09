UP Lift and Escalators Bill introduced in Assembly

Noida/Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) A bill that seeks to regulate the installation and maintenance of lifts was introduced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday.

UP has witnessed several lift-related accidents due to faulty machinery in recent times including a couple of fatal episodes in Noida and Greater Noida.

Cabinet Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma while speaking in the assembly sought permission of the House for introducing the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalators Bill.

Speaker Satish Mahana then sought a voice vote for permission.

"The approval has been given unanimously," Mahana said.

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who last year took up the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, separately told PTI that the Bill is expected to get passed by the House on Saturday.

Residents of Noida, Greater Noida have for long been demanding a law to regulate installation and maintenance of lifts.

In August 2023, an elderly woman died of a possible heart attack after her lift in a housing society malfunctioned.

In September, eight construction workers died after their service lift collapsed at Amrapali's under-construction housing society in Noida Extension now being completed by state-run NBCC.

Incidents have also been reported about lifts getting stuck in multi-storey hospitals and housing complexes in Lucknow. PTI KIS CK