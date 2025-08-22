UP: Lightning strike kills farmer in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer was killed after being struck by lightning while working in a field in Amethi district, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from Bola village under the Piparpur police station area, they said.

Triveni Prajapati, a resident of Bojhwa village under the same police station, was working in his field when the lightning struck him amid bad weather, killing him on the spot, police said.

Piparpur SHO Ramraj Kushwaha said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal formalities are underway.

According to the disaster management authorities, people should stay indoors and avoid working in open fields during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of lightning strikes. PTI COR KIS ARI