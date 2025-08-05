UP: Lintel collapses amid heavy rain in Bijnor, 2 children injured

Bijnor (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Two children suffered minor injuries after the lintel of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district collapsed amid heavy rain in the area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Alawalpur village on Monday night. When the lintel collapsed, Dinesh, his wife and their five children got buried under the debris, they said.

The local police managed to rescue the family with the help of villagers and a JCB machine, Circle Officer (City) Rakesh Vashishth said, adding that two children suffered minor injuries and were given first aid.