UP: Lion gives birth to 4 cubs at Etawah Lion Safari

Etawah (UP), Jun 1(PTI) A lion gave birth to four cubs at Etawah Lion Safari here, officials said.

Director of the park Anil Kumar Patel said a lioness named 'Neerja' gave birth to four healthy cubs.

With the birth of the four cubs, the number of lions in the park has increased to 16.

Deputy Director Dr Vinay Kumar Singh said that the health and behaviour of the lioness and the newborn cubs are being constantly monitored. Coolers and water sprinkling are being used to protect them from the scorching heat.