UP: Lioness gives birth to three cubs at Etawah Lion Safari Park

Etawah (UP), March 16 (PTI) A lioness at the Etawah Lion Safari Park here gave birth to three healthy cubs on Sunday, increasing the park's lion population to 18, officials said.

Safari Park Director Dr. Anil Kumar Patel stated that the lioness, named Neerja, delivered the cubs within an hour at the Babbar Sher Breeding Center.

Both the mother and the cubs are healthy, and their condition is being closely monitored.

He said the lioness was mated with Kanha, a male lion from Gujarat, between November 29 and December 1, 2024. Given that her expected delivery date coincided with the Holi festival, the safari administration remained on high alert to ensure a smooth birth.

A team of veterinarians -- including Dr CN Bhua from Gujarat, and Dr. Robin Singh Yadav and Dr Shailendra Singh from the Safari Park -- are monitoring Neerja and her cubs through CCTV surveillance to ensure their well-being.

Neerja was born at the Etawah Lion Safari on December 12, 2020, making her one of the park's native-born lionesses.

With the birth of these three cubs, the Etawah Lion Safari's total lion count has risen to 18, further strengthening its role as a key breeding center for Asiatic lions, officials said.