UP: Lioness Neerja gives birth to four cubs at Etawah Lion Safari Park

Etawah (UP), March 9 (PTI) A lioness at the Etawah Lion Safari Park has given birth to four cubs, authorities said on Monday.

Anil Kumar Patel, director of the park, confirmed that the cubs were born to Asiatic lion pair Neerja and Kanha, who reside here and had mated between November 18 and 21 last year.

After pregnancy of the lioness was confirmed by experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly, the pair was shifted to the safari's breeding centre and Neerja received special care by trained keepers, Patel said.

As the expected delivery date was between March 3 and 8 -- around Holi -- officials and safari staff celebrated the festival within the centre's premises while closely monitoring the animals.

According to the safari administration, Neerja delivered the first cub at 8.25 pm on Sunday evening.

The second cub was born at 9.07 pm, the third at 9.43 pm and the fourth at 9.59 pm, officials said.

They said the lioness and her cubs are being closely monitored through CCTV cameras, and Neerja is taking good care of the newborns.

This is the third time Neerja has given birth. Five of her earlier cubs are growing well at the safari park, officials added.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the development and said the increasing number of Asiatic lions at the Etawah Lion Safari reflected the success of the vision with which the project was started.

"Sing songs celebrating the lions," Yadav wrote, adding that the birth of four cubs to lioness Neerja in her third litter had raised the number of her cubs at the safari to nine, including two from the first litter and three from the second, all of which are healthy. He congratulated the staff associated with the safari for their dedication and said every living being has an important role in maintaining ecological balance, stressing the need for positive initiatives with a broad vision to protect nature. PTI COR ABN PRK