UP: Liquor shops near Bihar border in Deoria to remain closed from Nov 4-6

Deoria (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) In view of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections scheduled on November 6, liquor shops within three kilometres from the Bihar border in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district will remain closed, officials said on Monday.

The directive was issued by District Magistrate Divya Mittal in compliance with a letter from the Excise Department in Lucknow to ensure peaceful and fair polling, an official spokesperson said.

As per the order, all country liquor, composite, foreign liquor and toddy retail shops located within three kilometres of the Bihar border will remain shut from 6 pm on November 4 to 6 pm on November 6.

The spokesperson added that shops in the same zone will also remain closed from 6 am on November 14, the day the votes will be counted, until the completion of the process.

The district magistrate warned that strict action under the Excise Act will be taken against any shop found operating during the prohibition period. No compensation or relaxation will be given to licence holders for the closure days.

Polling in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.