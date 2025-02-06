UP livestock and dairy development dept to hold key meeting at Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Livestock and Dairy Development Department is set to hold a crucial meeting at the Maha Kumbh on February 8 where significant decisions regarding the development of livestock, dairy industry and cow shelters in the state will be taken, an official statement said on Thursday.

The discussions in the meeting are expected to focus on revising the Dairy Policy 2022, ensuring round-the-clock availability of veterinary hospitals and strengthening milk cooperatives, it said.

A meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet was held in the Maha Kumbh Mela area earlier on January 22.

The government aims to enhance animal healthcare services, promote commercial use of cow urine and double milk production in the state. The proposals passed in the February 8 meeting will be presented to the cabinet for final approval, the statement said.

The government plans to operate veterinary hospitals 24/7 in all districts. Currently, veterinary ambulance services are available only during the day, but efforts are underway to make them functional round-the-clock. Under this initiative, each hospital will have a veterinarian, paramedical staff and 1,962 ambulance services available at night to assist farmers and livestock owners, it said.

The government is also working on a plan to commercialize cow urine by collaborating with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and corporate companies, the statement said.

The initiative aims to purchase cow urine for producing phenyl, pesticides and organic fertilizers, thereby making cow shelters financially self-sufficient and promoting eco-friendly products.

The meeting is likely to approve amendments to the Dairy Policy 2022, aligning it with the new industrial and food processing policies to further boost the dairy industry.

The government is also committed to doubling milk production in the next five years, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading milk-producing state in the country, it said. PTI ABN AS AS