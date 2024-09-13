UP: Local BSP leader among 4 booked in rape case in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Four people, including a local Bahujan Samaj Party leader and doctor, have been booked in a rape case of a 32-year-old woman at his clinic, police said on Friday.

The doctor is accused of recording a video of the incident but has denied the allegations as "baseless" and claimed that the woman never came to his clinic.

According to police, the FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the woman on September 9.

She said that four months ago, she fell ill and then contacted a man named Vasulidin of her village who took her to Dr. Shakeel Ahmed's clinic.

At the clinic, she was administered an injection by a nurse after which she fainted, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Rural) Ram Arj said, citing the complaint.

She was then allegedly raped by Vasulidin while Ahmed recorded a video of the act, Arj said.

Later when she complained about the incident to Vasulidin's son, Azim, he allegedly assaulted her, the ASP said.

Police said that Vasulidin, Azim, Ahmed and the nurse have been booked in the case.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 64 (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

When contacted, Ahmed, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 state assembly elections on a BSP ticket from Chandpur, dismissed the allegations.

He also identified himself as the current BSP in-charge of Chandpur constituency.

"I don't know the woman and she never came to my clinic. We have records of patients and the clinic is under CCTV monitoring. This case is false. There could be a political link in this case," Ahmed told PTI over phone.

ASP Arj said that CCTV footages are being checked and action will be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ