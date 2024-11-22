UP: Local SP leader dies in road accident in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old local Samajwadi Party leader, returning from a programme marking the birth anniversary of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died after being run over by an SUV here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when Anand Verma, the party's block president from Amethi and a resident of Daripur, was heading home after attending the event at the SP office at the district headquarters, they said.

According to the police, the driver of a Bolero car parked near the Vidyut police station in Gauriganj, suddenly opened the vehicle's door, causing Verma's motorcycle to collide with it.

As he fell from the motorcycle, a speeding Scorpio coming from the opposite direction ran over him, the police said.

They said that the Scorpio driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Locals took Verma to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey said that the body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are underway to nab the accused. Upon receiving the information about the incident, Samajwadi Party's District President Ram Udit Yadav immediately reached the district hospital.

He said that Verma was a very hardworking worker of SP and his death has caused an irreparable loss to the party.

Samajwadi Party workers paid tribute to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav by organizing a function on Friday on the birth anniversary of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on 22 November in all the districts. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ