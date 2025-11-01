UP: Locals protest over large number of fish death in Suryakund Dham, authorities inaction

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Locals staged a protest on Saturday at the historic Suryakund Dham here, expressing outrage over the continuous death of fish in the sacred pond and the alleged inaction of the authorities.

The protesters, led by Suryakund Dham Renovation Committee president Amardeep, said that since October 29, fish have been dying in large numbers, but officials from the municipal corporation and fisheries department have only conducted superficial inspections without taking any concrete steps.

He alleged that instead of resolving the problem, officials are attempting to hide the incident by burying the dead fish.

The protesters also demanded immediate water purification, desilting of the pond, and installation of fountains to restore oxygen levels.

Committee general secretary Sheetal Mishra warned that if their demands are ignored, locals will launch a larger agitation. Several community leaders and social workers were present during the protest.