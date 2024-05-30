UP: Loco pilot hospitalised after suffering heat stroke

Banda (UP), May 30 (PTI) An on-duty loco pilot of a goods train had to be hospitalised on Thursday after his health deteriorated due to heat stroke, doctors said. "Loco pilot Vinod Kumar was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital after he complained of vomiting," Dr Vishnu, a doctor at Mahoba district hospital said.

The doctor said Kumar was taking a goods train from Jhansi to Banda but his health deteriorated when the train reached Kulpahad railway station in the Mahoba area.

"His assistant Gagan Saini informed the rail staff and brought the loco pilot to the hospital," the doctor said, adding that Kumar suffered from a heat stroke and his condition is stable now.

Railways officials could not be reached for a comment on the matter. PTI COR CDN RPA