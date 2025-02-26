UP: Lovers die by suicide in Etah, probe on

Etah (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A married man and woman, who were lovers, allegedly committed suicide in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, villagers discovered the bodies hanging from the tree in the morning and immediately informed the families and the police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Village head Vagish Kumar said that Veerpal (33) and Neetu (22) had known each other since childhood and wanted to get married, but their families had opposed their relationship due to caste differences. Veerpal belonged to the Lodhi community, while Neetu was from a Scheduled Caste background.

Police officials said that Veerpal was married and had two children, while Neetu got married just 12 days ago. She had returned to her parental home for the first time after her wedding and had attended a relative’s wedding two days prior.

However, it remains unclear when she met Veerpal before the incident, an official said.

On Wednesday morning, villagers found their bodies hanging from a mango tree outside the Angadpur village of Saket area in the fields. Locals stated that even after Veerpal’s marriage, he continued to meet Neetu, which had led to frequent disputes between their families.

Inspector Chaman Kumar Goswami of Saket police station said, "The bodies were found hanging from a mango tree about 200 metres from the village. Preliminary investigation suggests they died by suicide due to their love affair." The police said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are further investigating the case based on the autopsy report and statements from their families. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG