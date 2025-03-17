UP: Lucknow lawyers to boycott judicial work on Tuesday over police misconduct

Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Lawyers of the Allahabad High Court’s Oudh Bar Association (OBA), the District Court’s Central Bar Association (CBA), and the Collectorate’s Lucknow Bar Association (LBA) have decided to boycott judicial work in all courts on Tuesday, officials said.

The protest is against the alleged misbehavior, assault, and false FIR against lawyers at the Vibhutikhand police station on March 14.

An emergent meeting of all bar associations was held on Monday, where the incident was strongly condemned, and the decision to abstain from court proceedings was taken, officials said.

At a meeting in the High Court, presided over by OBA President R D Shahi and General Secretary Manoj Dwivedi, lawyers demanded immediate action against the policemen responsible for the alleged misbehavior with advocate Saurabh Verma and others.

They also reiterated the demand for the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act.

Similarly, CBA and LBA held a joint meeting in the district court, condemning the incident and calling for strict action against the erring police personnel. Office-bearers of all three bar associations will meet again on Tuesday to decide the future course of action.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging immediate implementation of the Advocate Protection Act and ensuring security arrangements for lawyers at police stations. He demanded the strictest action against the policemen involved in the alleged incident, warning that the advocate community was agitated.