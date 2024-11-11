UP madrassa manager, teacher arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Meerut (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A manager and a teacher of a madrassa have been arrested here on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl student, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Jani police station area and the accused were held on Sunday evening from the Jani Kal cut, they said.

Jani police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar Singh said those held are 42-year-old Adil (teacher) and 47-year-old Maqsood (manager).

"It is alleged that both of them sexually abused a minor girl, who is a class 8 student. On the basis of the complaint of the victim's family, Jani police registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the BNS as well as the POCSO Act," Singh said.

The girl's father told the police that the alleged incident took place on October 29. When the student started crying, the accused threatened to kill her. After this, the student got so scared that she stopped going to the madrassa, the official said.

"She became very quiet and also started refusing to go to the madrassa to study. On Saturday, the family members had lodged a complaint at the Jani police station leading to the arrest of the duo on Sunday evening," he said.

The accused were produced in a local court which has sent them to judicial custody, the police added. PTI COR KIS DV DV