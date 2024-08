Balrampur (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A 12-year-old madrassa student was found dead in the hostel here, police said on Friday.

Ayan (12) was found in the hostel with multiple stab wounds. He was a student of class 2, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said.

Based on the complaint of Ayan's father Mahfuz Alam, an FIR was registered in the matter. Nobody has been named in the case so far, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI COR CDN NB