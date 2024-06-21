UP: Main accused held in man's nonconsensual 'gender change' surgery

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A man who allegedly brought a 20-year-old youth to a hospital for “gender change” surgery without his consent has been arrested, police said on Friday.

The youth was brought to a private hospital here by Om Prakash who had been sexually assaulting him for the past two years, according to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. Superintendent of Police (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said Om Prakash has been arrested.

Police said the victim had been missing from his home for a month.

It was not immediately clear if the entire procedure was carried out before the victim contacted his mother.

It was also not known if the hospital routinely performs gender reassignment surgeries.

Police had on Thursday also said Om Prakash brought the victim to the medical facility about a fortnight ago.

Earlier, the victim's father said his son called his mother recently and said that he is in a private hospital and narrated the incident that happened to him. A case has been registered against Om Prakash and the doctor of private medical college Raza Farooq under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. PTI COR NAV NB NB