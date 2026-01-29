UP: Main accused in illegal codeine syrup trade in Basti district arrested

Basti (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) The prime accused in the illegal sale of codeine-based cough syrup in Basti district was arrested on Thursday near Hadiya crossing, police said.

They said the arrested accused, Pankaj Kumar, was the main operator of Ganpati Pharma and had been allegedly involved in the illegal activity for a long time.

A case was registered against him on December 8, after which he had been absconding. Police teams had been searching for him for several days.

The illegal business was allegedly flourishing with the connivance of a drugs department inspector, police said, adding that this aspect is also being investigated. According to police, Kumar is a native of Varanasi district. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ