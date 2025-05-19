UP: Man, 18-year-old daughter killed; wife injured as car hits motorcycle in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his daughter died while his wife was injured when a car rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the car's tyre burst, following which it was driven for around two kilometres. After the car could not be taken further, he abandoned the vehicle and absconded.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday when Shamsher Khan, his 18-year-old daughter Kashish and 40-year-old wife Naseem Begum -- from Barapura village in Amaria area -- were en route to attend wedding ceremony in Bareilly, they said.

They had reached near a wedding hall in Amaria town on the Haridwar National Highway when a car hit their motorcycle, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pramendra Kumar said upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and took the injured to Community Health Centre in Amaria town.

The family was then referred to the district hospital where Shamsher and Kashish were declared dead by doctors, the police officer said.

Naseem is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ