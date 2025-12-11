UP: Man, 24, found hanging inside Etawah home, suicide suspected

Etawah (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found hanging inside a locked room of his house in Etawah's Jaswantnagar area, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Saraiya village, where the body of Amit Kumar was found by his family members after they returned home from work.

"When they reached the house, they found one of the rooms locked from inside. After they somehow managed to open the door, Amit was found hanging from a hook fixed in the ceiling," the SHO said.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and sent the body for postmortem examination after completing necessary formalities.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, officials added.