UP: Man, 28, killed in sleep

Badaun (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Unidentified assailants killed a 28-year-old man by slitting his throat while he was sleeping outside his house here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bilsi police station area late Sunday night, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O P Singh, who inspected the spot, said Tejendra, a resident of Sahabganj locality, and his wife were sleeping on different cots in front of their house when some unidentified assailants killed him by slitting his throat with an axe.

The body has been sent for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigations have started, police said.

The case is being probed from different angles, the SSP said. PTI COR SAB CK