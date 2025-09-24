UP: Man absconding after shooting his sister arrested

Baghpat (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A man wanted for allegedly shooting his minor sister was arrested following an encounter in the Baghpat district on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the arrested accused was identified as Anish, a resident of Nai Basti, Baraut.

Anish is accused of shooting his sister on Tuesday afternoon with the intent to kill her. He had been evading arrest since the incident, prompting an active search by authorities, police said.

Chauhan stated the police received a tip-off regarding Anish's presence near the bus stand close to Sultanpur Hatana village. When police attempted to apprehend him, he opened fire. In self-defense, the police returned fire, striking Anish in his right leg before taking him into custody.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, live cartridges, and an empty cartridge from the scene. The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL