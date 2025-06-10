UP: Man accused of abduction dies by suicide after releasing video

Ballia (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the Bhagalpur bridge on the Ballia-Deoria district border shortly after posting a video on social media claiming he was falsely implicated in an abduction case, the police said on Tuesday.

Vishal Gupta was named as an accused in a case registered on June 8 at the Bheempura police station for allegedly abducting a minor girl, the police said, adding that the girl's mother had lodged the complaint.

Vishal’s body was recovered on Monday from the Saryu River near the Bhagalpur bridge, which connects the Ballia and Deoria districts, Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said, adding that his body has been sent to Deoria for post-mortem.

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Vishal expressing despair, claiming he had been wrongfully framed in the abduction case.

In the video, he states that he has no other option left and is seen parking his motorcycle on the bridge before taking the extreme step.

“No written complaint has been received from the family of the deceased, so far,” the officer added.

The police are investigating the matter further. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL