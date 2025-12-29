UP: Man accused of attempted rape rearrested after fleeing police custody

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl managed to escape police custody, but was nabbed within four days, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Javed alias Chand Babu (28), managed to flee on the morning of December 24 while undergoing treatment at a medical college after sustaining a bullet injury during a police encounter, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said.

Javed was arrested on the intervening night of December 28 and 29.

On December 20, he attempted to rape the minor in an area under the Patti Kotwali police station. A case was registered against him under relevant sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

He was following an encounter at Amapur Mod on the intervening night of December 23-24, and an illegal firearm and cartridges were recovered from his possession, ASP Lal said.

The accused was then admitted to the medical college, from where he fled, the officer further said.

Following his escape, an FIR was registered against five people, including four personnel – sub-inspector Keshav Prasad and constables Vinod Singh, Adarsh Yadav and Gulshan Kumar – who were deployed to keep watch over Javed when he managed to escape.

Based on a complaint lodged by Patti Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Sirohi, a case was registered on December 26 against the accused, and the four police personnel under relevant sections, ASP Lal added.

Further investigation is underway, police added.