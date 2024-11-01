UP: Man accused of beheading Taekwondo player in Jaunpur arrested, minor detained

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Police arrested a man accused of beheading 17-year-old Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav with sword over land dispute in Jaunpur district.

A minor has also been detained in this case, an officer said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma said SHO Gaurabadshahpur was informed by the inspector-in-charge of Aliganj police station of Lucknow that two suspicious persons were found in the police station area.

During checking, they told during interrogation that on October 30, a person of their village Anurag Yadav was murdered along with other members of his family over land dispute.

The Lucknow Police informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar Yadav, son of Laalta Yadav, and another juvenile resident of Kabiruddinpur police station Gaurabadshahpur district Jaunpur.

Verma said on the information of inspector-in-charge of Aliganj police station, Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh reached Lucknow with the police force and took both of them into custody. The police completed the legal process.

While Ramesh Kumar Yadav has been sent to jail, the minor has been put under government protection.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma had said there was a dispute over land between Laalta Yadav and Ramjeet Yadav in Kabiruddinpur village of Gaurabadshahpur police station area.

He said around 7.30 am on Wednesday, Laalta's son Ramesh was clearing the grass on the disputed land saying it was part of Diwali cleaning. People of the other side stopped him, after which the dispute escalated.

Sharma said when the matter escalated, Ramesh beheaded Ramjeet's 17-year-old son Anurag present at the spot with a sword and fled from the spot.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the state government over this incident and said the more the government is becoming weak and inactive, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming.

Yadav said on X, "There is a strange contradictory relationship between today's government and crime. On one hand, both are together, while on the other hand, the more the government is becoming weak and inactive, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming." PTI COR CDN KSS KSS