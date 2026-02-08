UP: Man accused of circulating 'objectionable' video on Lord Ram, Hindu groups protest in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Police here have initiated an investigation after an allegedly objectionable video related to Lord Ram was circulated on social media, triggering protests and demands for action by Hindu organisations, officials said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from the Bilsanda police station area, where a man has been accused of sharing an offensive video on social media platforms.

After the video went viral, Hindu groups expressed strong outrage, resulting in a tense situation in the locality.

Bilsanda Station House Officer Siddharth Sharma stated that the police became aware of the situation after the video was uploaded. The accused has been identified as Amit, a resident of Makrandpur village in the Bilsanda area.

"The case is being investigated, and appropriate legal action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law based on evidence collected. No one will be allowed to disturb peace and law and order," SHO Sharma said.

According to the police, Amit, son of Ramchandra, allegedly uploaded a video from his social media account containing indecent and objectionable remarks against Lord Ram. The video spread rapidly across local WhatsApp groups and Facebook, causing widespread anger among members of the Hindu community.

After the video surfaced, office-bearers and activists of various Hindu organisations came together, alleging that the post was deliberately uploaded to hurt religious sentiments and incite social discord. They demanded registration of a case under stringent sections and the immediate arrest of the accused, officials said.

The organisations also warned that they would be forced to take to the streets if swift action was not taken.

Meanwhile, the police informed that efforts are underway to gather details related to the concerned social media accounts, and security arrangements have been strengthened to prevent any untoward incident.