UP: Man accused of minor’s abduction found dead in pond; probe launched

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A man accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a pond here on Sunday, a day after his clothes and a purported suicide note were recovered from the spot, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said the body of Surya Bhan Yadav (28), the son of a home guard posted at the Gyanpur Kotwali police station, was pulled out from a pond near Chakwa Mahavir in the same police station area with the help of divers on Sunday morning.

Earlier, on Saturday night, his trousers, belt, Aadhaar card and a five-page note were found near the pond.

A local woman had lodged an abduction complaint on November 1, alleging that Surya Bhan Yadav had kidnapped her daughter on October 27 while she was going for computer classes.

The girl and Surya Bhan were traced on November 19. After the minor’s medical examination and procedural formalities, she was placed in a One Stop Centre.

Surya Bhan was kept in custody but had allegedly left the lock-up, after which he was called again for questioning, the SP said.

The deceased's father, Home Guard Sanjay Yadav, has accused the police of negligence, claiming he had himself handed over his son and the girl to the authorities.

"If he was in the lock-up since November 19, how did his body end up in a pond? The police are responsible," he alleged.

The SP said the purported suicide note recovered from the spot accuses the girl’s family of falsely implicating Surya Bhan in the abduction case and claims the minor had threatened to kill herself if he refused to be with her.

"It appears he may have been distressed and ended his life, but the exact cause will be known after the postmortem," Manglik said.

